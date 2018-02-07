This is why you might spot camera crews filming in Sheffield city centre today

There are so many reasons why Sheffield is a fantastic place to live.

Whether it's the city's rich history, the two top-class football teams or the rich nightlife there's a lot to love about Sheffield.

And now, you can have the chance to wax lyrical about our great city thanks to Sheffield BID.

The team behind Sheffield Bid are currently filming 'Why I love Sheffield' in the city centre and are appealing for as many people as possible to get involved.

Residents who want to take part just need to head to the city centre and take ten minutes telling the team what they love most about Sheffield.

A spokesperson for Sheffield BID said: "Sheffield! We want to hear from you! Today we will be filming 'Why I love Sheffield' in the city centre and want as many people involved as possible!

"Come along and tell us what you love about your city, it'll only take 10 mins!"

Sheffield Tech Parks have said that the footage will be used for a special Valentine's Day video celebrating Sheffielder's love for their city.

Sheffield BID said they would also be filming in the Winter Garden for the film.