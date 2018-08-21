This is why you may see a lot of police activity around Rotherham today

Have your say

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are taking part in a day of action around Rotherham today including a drugs raid.

Cops smashed down the doors of a house on Selwyn Street at around 8am as part of the drugs warrant.

The raid was part of Operation Duxford; a day of activity 'tackling crime and safeguarding vulnerable people in Rotherham communities'.

South Yorkshire Police said action would be focused on Ferham, Eastwood, Manvers, Masborough, Brinsworth and Rotherham town centre.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson said: "Today we have some 80 odd officers who started in the wee small hours this morning. A series of targeted warrants.

"We have a number of people involved in a number of elements of engagement.

"Crucially with the reintroduction of neighbourhood policing to our county a number of these officers are working with those neighbourhood teams to bring practical operational effect to the problems that the public are reporting to our people as things that need sorting out."