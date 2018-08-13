This is why you may have spotted the Lancaster bomber over Sheffield at the weekend

There was an unexpected treat for aviation fanatics in Sheffield this weekend.

The Lancaster bomber was spotted flying over Derwent Valley on Saturday as it headed towards Blackpool Air Show.

Lancaster bomber - Picture: Michael Hardy

The last time the bomber flew over Sheffield was in May to mark the 75th anniversary of the Dambusters raid.

Spectators were left frustrated after being told that the flypast had to be cancelled due to strong winds.

The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster bomber was due to swoop over Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs in the Peak District.,

It was due to make two passes over the Derwent Dam to mark the World War Two raids which were carried out over Germany on the night of 16-17 May 1943.

An RAF Typhoon was drafted in at the last minute but, after some confusion, an announcement was made that this too was not coming over due to poor weather.

However, just when people were leaving the area, the huge plane swept across the sky.

The following morning, the Lancaster bomber was then spotted across the sky with many reporting sightings on social media.

Ladybower and Derwent reservoirs were used by the RAF's 617 Squadron in 1943 to test Sir Barnes Wallis' bouncing bomb before their mission to destroy dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley.