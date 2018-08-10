This is why you may have seen planes circling above Sheffield this afternoon

Have your say

A number of planes have been spotted circling around Sheffield this afternoon.

Confused residents took to Facebook after spotting a number of jets circling above Sheffield.

Rachael Jones asked: "Anyone else seen this aeroplane seems to be circling around seen above Batemoor twice in last 10 mins?"

Mark Thompson posted: "Flight from Dubai currently going round in circles over Sheffield heading to Manchester airport #sheffield"

Luke Mettam tweeted: "No planes leaving or arriving at Manchester airport, lots of aircraft in holding patterns across Sheffield and the Peak District."

According to Flights Alerts, thunderstorms were affecting a number of flights at Manchester Airport.

A TUI flight from Split to Manchester was diverted to Liverpool Airport while a Flybe flight was diverted to East Midlands.