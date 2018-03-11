This is why you may have heard a police helicopter above Sheffield this morning

Have your say

The police helicopter was kept busy in Sheffield this as they were forced to respond to a number of incidents.

The National Police Air Service Carr Gate was called out to Sheffield at around 5.15am to search for a man following a crash.

A spokesperson said that the man fled the scene of the crash before the helicopter checked and cleared a number of nearby areas.

They were then called out around 15 minutes later to Sheffield to search for a male following a concerned call.

The police helicopter checked and cleared the nearby areas.

At around 2.45am, the helicopter was called to Thorne, Doncaster, to search for a suspected drink driver having made off from the ground units.

A spokesperson said that the male was located and officers were then guided in.

At around 12.25am the helicopter was again called to Doncaster to search for suspects in Rossington following a concerned call.

Again, nearby areas were checked and cleared.