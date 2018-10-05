This is why you may have heard a low flying plane over Sheffield last night 

If you heard a ‘horrendous noise’ over Sheffield late last night then you weren’t the only one.

Many people took to social media last night, wondering what the incredibly loud noise they had just heard overhead was.

One person asked: “Horrendous noise! Definitely not a helicopter. A definite plane noise! Woke the entire house! Very frightening actually.

“We aren't on the Doncaster airport flight path. I even panicked it was a plane about to crash!”

The plane could be heard over many parts of Sheffield and Rotherham, with people in Parson Cross, Chapeltown, Treeton, Deepcar and Shiregreen all reporting they’d heard it.

It seems that the noise many people heard was in fact a plane, taking off from Doncaster at around 10.30pm last night.

Plane over Sheffield

The 24-year-old Ilyushin cargo plane was heading to Indonesia with thousands of shelter kits, solar lanterns and water purifiers.

The shelter kits have been sent over to protect people forced to flee their homes following the recent earthquake and tsunami.

More than 70,000 people who been left homeless as a result of the disaster in Indonesia, and the shelter kits will protect thousands of displaced families.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said: “It is essential we get vital UK aid supplies – including shelter kits – to those affected by the recent earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia as quickly as possible. This is extremely challenging given the devastation.

“The UK is a leader in providing emergency humanitarian assistance when disaster strikes and our expertise will help greatly. Through our partners, and directly, we are providing funds to support the vulnerable survivors of this catastrophe.

“The UK stands side-by-side with the people of Indonesia who remain in our thoughts at this terrible time. We will help, in the immediate aftermath and in the long term too.”