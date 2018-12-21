This is why you may have heard a loud bang this morning 

If you heard a loud bang in Barnsley town centre this morning then fear not, there’s nothing to be alarmed about.

Barnsley’s multi-storey car park is set to be demolished as part of the transformation of the town centre.

Barnsley's multi-storey car park

As part of next month’s demolition, there has been a trial blast this morning along with a very loud bang.

An air horn sounded just before the bang at 8am but Barnsley Council have assured residents there is ‘no danger’ to anyone.

The car park is being demolished to facilitate the next phase of the £130m town centre redevelopment.

These changes will remain in place until a new, modern multi-storey car park opens as part of The Glass Works.

The scheme is focused on the remodelled Metropolitan Centre, which now houses the new market hall and is still under development which will see a ‘market kitchen’ food mall created alongside new shops and other outlets.

A second phase will include the construction of a multi-screen cinema – said to be the largest in the north of England – along with other developments including the new library building and a public square where the temporary market building currently stands.



Read more at: https://www.thestar.co.uk/our-towns-and-cities/barnsley/brexit-could-shatter-glass-works-success-councillors-warned-1-9454783