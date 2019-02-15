This is why you have to make sure you close your child’s door while they sleep 

A firefighter has issued a stark warning to parents insisting they keep their child’s doors shut while they sleep.

Some children may not like having their door fully closed when they go to bed, preferring it slightly ajar to keep out the dark.

But a firefighter from Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department warned that it was essential for kids to sleep with their doors closed in case a blaze breaks out.

The message read: “As a parent it’s hard to convince little kids to sleep with the door closed, they always want it open just a little.

“I do a lot of fire prevention at schools, so one thing I try and stress to the kids is, how important it is to sleep with the doors closed.

“These photos are a great example of the importance of keeping bedroom doors closed while sleeping.

“The door pictured in both photos is a hollow core door to a bedroom. While the front of the door is severely damaged the closed door protected the bedroom and its contents.

“If this were an occupied bedroom the closed door could have saved a life. The homeowners and family dog are all doing well.”

The post has now been shared over 11,000 times with thousands of people thanking the fire departments for their avice.

One person wrote: “I close my door so the ghosts dont come in my room but glad to know there are other benefits!”

Another said: “Thank you for sharing. I knew about this but it’s alway a good reminder, pics make the point!.”

One person asked: "What if it started in their bedroom (my biggest fear), would it take longer for us to hear the fire alarm?

We will definitely be practicing drills. Very informative post, thank you!”

The fire department replied that smoke detectors should be placed in all the common ares and the bedrooms.