Star readers in the Lowfield area commented on the golden sky earlier this morning and it has been revealed that firefighters were deployed to a steel company on Saxon Road in the area to deal with a ‘possible chemical reaction’.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We have one fire crew from central at a Steel company on Saxon Road, which I think could be what you are referring to.

Firefighters in Sheffield were deployed to a steel company to deal with a possible chemical reaction

“We were called due to some sort of possible chemical reaction at the premise. The crew have been ventilating the property and are there more as a precaution.

“I’m not aware of any casualties.

“They were called at 7.50am.”