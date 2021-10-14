This is why the sky in Sheffield looked so unusual this morning
You may have noticed the sky looking an unusual hue in part of Sheffield this morning – this could be why.
Star readers in the Lowfield area commented on the golden sky earlier this morning and it has been revealed that firefighters were deployed to a steel company on Saxon Road in the area to deal with a ‘possible chemical reaction’.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We have one fire crew from central at a Steel company on Saxon Road, which I think could be what you are referring to.
“We were called due to some sort of possible chemical reaction at the premise. The crew have been ventilating the property and are there more as a precaution.
“I’m not aware of any casualties.
“They were called at 7.50am.”
Yesterday, city firefighters dealt with a motorbike deliberately set alight on Warminster Road, Norton Lees, and a van fire on Senior Road, Darnall.