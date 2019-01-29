This is why some areas of Sheffield could get more snow than others this afternoon

Sheffield could get a covering of snow this afternoon but some parts of the city could get more of the white stuff than others.

A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is now in force for the city, with motorists warned driving conditions could be tricky during the afternoon rush hour.

Higher parts of Sheffield are set to see snow this afternoon

But forecasters have warned they can’t be exactly precise about exactly how much snow will fall and where, due to a number of complicated factors

Sheffield snow LIVE: Met Office weather warning in place for city



Many parts of Sheffield could see rain at first this afternoon before it turns to sleet and snow for a time.

The higher parts of Sheffield are most likely to see the worst of any snow today.

READ MORE: Met Office Weather warning for snow issued for Sheffield for Thursday and Friday

Precipitation falls as snow when the air temperature is 2C or lower. In addition to this differences in elevation (the altitude above sea level) bring a variety in temperatures – the higher you are the cooler the air temperature.



These factors combined makes it difficult for weather forecasters to accurate predict exactly where and whensnow will fall.

Such is Sheffield’s geography – the lowest point in Sheffield (near Meadowhall) is just 75ft above sea level whereas the highest point (High Stones) is 1,800ft above sea level – that at time some parts of the city get snow while others have sleet or rain.

Today forecasters expect snow to only fall over the highest areas, with rain falling at lower levels. The following areas of Sheffield are more than 600ft above sea level and the places most likely to see some snow today:



Bents Green

Bolsterstone

Crookes

Crosspool



Dore

Fulwood Gleadless Town End

Greystones

High Bradfield



Lodge Moor

Manor Top

Meadowhead

Norton

Norton Lees

Parkhead

Ringinglow

Totley

Walkley

Whirlow



