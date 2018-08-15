This is why Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri did THAT celebration after scoring penalty against Hull City

Sheffield Wednesday superfan Cameron Bough had a day to remember when he got the chance to meet his favourite player Fernando Forestieri before the Owls forward dedicated a goal to him.

Cameron, 9, has recently been critically ill in hospital after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a disease which affects the nerves and paralysed his body.

Forestieri celebrates his equaliser with captian Tom Lees. Picture: Steve Ellis.

After bravely battling the illness in hospital, Cameron is now in recovery, learning to walk again and building up his strength.

The youngster was invited to Hillsborough for Wednesday's game against Hull City and he got to meet the team, toured the Owls' dressing room prior to kick-off before meeting Forestieri and goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Fernando said: "I saw him before the game and I was very happy to see him. His father and his mother told me he has had a good recovery after being in hospital.

“When I saw him he looked really happy to see me, so I said: ‘if I score today, what do you want me to do?’”

Forestieri celebrates his goal against Hull City. Picture: Steve Ellis.

“So we decided together that I would tap my legs, because he has done well to walk with his legs not working so well, so the goal was for him.”

The Argentinian scored a second half penalty to draw Wednesday level against Hull City and he stuck to his word by tapping his legs.

Cameron, of Dronfield, said: “I just thought: 'This can’t be happening'.

“I was just speechless. When I knew what he was going to do I felt really happy.”

Forestieri was certainly happy to make the young supporter’s day, as well as that of his brother, Matthew, 12, and mum and dad, Karen and Iain.

He added: “I was a kid as well and when I went to see my idols play in Argentina, I always wanted them to do something for me.

“I have this opportunity to do it for him, so I wanted to make the young man happy.

“The beautiful thing is to see the young kids smile, so for me it’s very good.”

Forestieri also visited the home of fellow superfans Tom Beighton and Ethan Brocklehurst-Adams over the last two months.