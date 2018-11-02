This is why Sheffield Town Hall turned purple last night

Visitors to Sheffield city centre on Thursday night may well have spotted something a little different.

Sheffield Town Hall and the clock were lit up purple for the start of Pancreatic Cancer awareness month.

Sheffield Town Hall was lit purple for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month. Picture: Richard Eyre

The fountains in the Peace Gardens were also changed to purple.

Every year, almost 9,000 men and women will be newly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and due to late diagnosis, they will be faced with a shockingly low three per cent chance of survival and an average diagnosis of just three to six months.

Ali Stunt, CEO at Pancreatic Cancer Action, said “Each year we are overwhelmed by the huge numbers of supporters who embrace the colour purple to raise awareness.

“We’re delighted that Sheffield Town Hall took part -it’s thanks to their participation that the event will become a success and more people will become aware.”