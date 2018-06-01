This is why Sheffield has been named as one of Britain's biggest party cities

Everyone who's been on a night out in Sheffield knows that we can throw a good party.

Whether you spend your night at one of Sheffield's fantastic pubs, bars and clubs you're almost guaranteed a great night out.

But it's not just the places that make the city a great night out, it's the people.

Sheffield folk love a night out and now, there's official research to prove it.

Researchers took an in-depth look into where the biggest party animals live in the UK and found folk from Sheffield are one of the biggest spenders when it comes to socialising.

They found that Sheffield residents hit the town twice a week and spend an average of £53.72 every time they go out.

Weekly this £107.44 or just over £5,500 a year!

The poll of 2,000 18-35 year olds, by sellmymobile.com revealed Mancunians were the biggest spenders when it comes to socialising.

On the flip side, the research showed Bristolians spend the LEAST on nights out – just £37 on average.

Overall, in an average year, party loving Brits lend £145 a year to mates which they will never get back, £88 on paying for friends to get into clubs – and a £170 treating their social circle to meals because they were feeling flush.

But over three quarters (77 percent) say they wake up with a feeling of dread about how much money they have spent and as a result and almost half (49 percent) say they regularly lie to their partner over how much money they have wasted.

Cardiff residents were most likely to be in debt due to their partying ways - nearly a third of adults from the Welsh capital are currently in the red due to splashing the cash on boozy nights out and nine in 10 Cardiff residents said their money would be far better spent than on nights out.

One in five of all British adults confessed to being left hard-up in the past due to their party-hard lifestyle.

But the cash-flow situation isn’t helped when 18 percent of us have admitted to losing our purse or wallet on a night out and 22 per cent of us have woken up having lost our phone too.

Spilling drinks on expensive clothes, losing watches and jewellery and even mislaying shoes were other calamities Brits experience on raucous nights out.

Vix Leyton for sellmymobile.com said “It’s great to see Mancunians living up to their “mad for it” reputation - but those impulse rounds of shots and tipsy generosity can cause problems with your bank balance.”

“Setting a budget and sticking to it can be tough, particularly in the face of temptation, but when you see how much Brits are wasting and how many wake up scared to look at their statement, it’s definitely worth trying.”

NATION’S TOP 10 BIGGEST SPENDERS ON BOOZY NIGHTS OUT

Manchester £114.14 per week - (£5,935 a year)

London £111.64 (£5,805 a year)

Oxford £109.74 (£5,706 a year)

Sheffield £107.44 (£5,586 a year)

Liverpool £107.02 (£5,565 a year)

Glasgow £103.94 (£5,404 a year)

Cambridge £102.26 (£5,317 a year)

Brighton £98.26 (£5,109 a year)

Edinburgh £94.86 (£4,932 a year)

Cardiff £93.06 (4,839 a year)