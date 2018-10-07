This is why no medals were given out at the Sheffield 10k event today 

Hundreds of runners dug in to complete a 10k and 2.5k fun run in Sheffield this morning – but there was to be no medals at the end of it.

Up to a 1000 people now take part in the Ten Ten Ten race, which starts and finishes at Endcliffe Park, since its inception in 2010.

Runners at a previous 10k.

While runners usually receive a medal at the finish line – this time that shining piece of metal was missing from their goody bags.

A small leaflet from the race organisers inside runners’ bags explained: “Due to unforeseen circumstances there has been a delay with the medals, which our suppliers are doing their best to resolve.

The message inside goody bags.

“We are sorry for any disappointment and will post your medals out as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your understanding.”