This is why fuel prices are at the highest they’ve been for FOUR years 

Sheffield drivers hoping to hit the roads on a bank holiday getaway will be hit by fuel prices at a four-year high.

The estimated 14 million cars taking to UK roads for leisure trips this weekend will cost an average of £1.29 per litre of unleaded and £1.33 per litre of diesel, Government figures show.

Press Association analysis found unleaded prices have not been this high since August 2014, while diesel is at its most expensive since September 2014.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams warned that “drivers are bound to have felt the impact of rising prices”, with the cost of filling up typical 55-litre family petrol and diesel cars increasing by £5.50 since April.

He said the weakness of the pound means it is more expensive for retailers to purchase fuel, which is “inevitably leading to higher prices at the pumps”.

Higher fuel prices can also lead to higher inflation, putting a further squeeze on household spending, he added.

Those planning a day out may be concerned that forecasts suggest a cold front will bring cooler conditions by Friday, with temperatures in the “mid to high teens at best” by the weekend.