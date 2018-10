Firefighters were called to deal with an incident at a Sheffield apartment block.

A crew from Rivelin fire station was called to Sharman Block apartments, on Broad Lane, at around 5.30pm.

Firefighters on Broad Lane, Sheffield. Picture and video: Sam Cooper/The Star.

They rescued a woman from a lift in the building and left the scene around 6.25pm.