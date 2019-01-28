This is why dozens of coaches brought part of Sheffield city centre to a standstill

Drivers have voiced their anger after part of Sheffield city centre was gridlocked by dozens of coaches this afternoon.

The streets around Sheffield City Hall were brought to a standstill at around 3pm by a fleet of minibuses, coaches and buses from around the region.

They were all there to pick up schoolchildren who had attended the venue’s GCSE Science Live event, featuring Professor Robert Winston.

Drivers described the scene as ‘bedlam’ and said they were bewildered why pick up times for the pupils hadn’t been staggered in some way.

Coaches outside Sheffield City Hall.

