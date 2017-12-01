This is why Barker's Pool fountains in Sheffield have turned pink

Have your say

Some Sheffield residents were left confused this morning after noticing that the Barker's Pool fountains have turned pink.

The fountains, outside Sheffield City Hall, normally have beautifully clear water running through them but today was slightly different.

Confused residents took to Twitter to ask why the fountains were now pink, but it turns out there is a very simple explanation.

Sheffield City Council explained they had turned the fountains in Barker's Pool red today to mark World Aids Day 2017.

A council spokesperson said: "Today is #WorldAIDSDay2017 wear your red ribbon/something red in solidarity, activism and remembrance. Our fountains in Barker's Pool will be red today, pop by take a selfie and post it to show your support #SeeRed"

Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle made their first public engagement in Nottingham today ahead of a visit to a World Aids Day charity fair hosted by the Terrence Higgins Trust.

The charit fair was held at the Nottingham Contemporary Exhibition Centre.