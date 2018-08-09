This is why armed officers and the police helicopter were chasing a car on a Sheffield estate last night

Police have revealed the reason why armed officers and the police helicopter were chasing a car on a Sheffield estate last night.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a farm in the Harthill area of Rotherham at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, August 8 following reports of a burglary, where two shotguns and jewellery were stolen.

Kilvington Crescent, Woodthorpe, where the pursuit ended (photo: Google).

During the robbery the homeowner confronted the offenders, but they escaped in a silver VW Golf.

A car, believed to have been involved in the burglary, was later sighted in the Manor area of Sheffield but following a short pursuit, the car was abandoned and the occupants escaped.

Searches of the area were conducted and a blade was seized from the car. Enquiries are ongoing to recover the shotguns and identify those involved.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 737 of 8 August 2018, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Armed police at the scene of an incident on the Woodthorpe estate (photo submitted).

The chase was brought to an end at around 7.30pm on Kilvington Crescent on the Woodthorpe estate in south east Sheffield.

A resident told The Star last night that around five police cars attended along with officers with dogs and guns.

They added the officers had also gone onto the building site behind the crescent and an unmarked car had stayed in the area for about an hour and a half afterwards.

The car being chased was later taken away on the back or a recovery truck.