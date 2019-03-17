This is why a large number of police officers descended on Sheffield city centre last night 

Have your say

A large number of police officers descended on Sheffield city centre last night for a very specific reason.

More than a dozen officers were spotted taking to Fargate for the launch of Operation Sidewinder.

The Sheffield Central and North Wrest Neighbourhood Policing Team described the operation as a “new proactive initiative aimed at tackling drug possession and supply in the night time economy.”

Officers take to Fargate.

They added results from their patrols last night will be released in the next few days.