This is why a fleet of Mercedes supercars have appeared in the middle of Meadowhall

If you're wondering why a fleet of stunning Mercedes cars have suddenly appeared in Meadowhall then wonder no more.

A pop-up Mercedes-Benz store has opened today in Meadowhall and will be open until April 4.

Mercedes-Benz store - Credit: Meadowhall

Designed to bring Mercedes-Benz’s stunning cars to the public in a new and innovative way, the temporary installation features some of the brand’s most popular models.

Customers can now experience the cars up close, while also finding out more about the rest of the award-winning Mercedes-Benz range.

There will also be a range of Mercedes-Benz and smart Collection items available for customers to take home.

These include keyrings to baseball caps to stylish jackets and sleek luggage.

Motorsport fans are also catered for, with a Formula One full size simulator on display, as well as merchandise from the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One range.

Alongside the latest new and approved used vehicles, the Pop Up shop is playing host to the latest smart models, including the new smart forfour.

The rest of the exciting Mercedes-Benz range can be explored in an immersive digital environment using in-store car configurator tables.

The Pop Up shop is a joint project between Mercedes-Benz UK and JCT600 following the success of similar shops for the brand at the Trafford Centre, Manchester and the Westfield Shopping Centre, London.