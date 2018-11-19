This is why a film crew have been camped on a Sheffield industrial estate all day

A film crew have responded to rumours that a spin-off from the phenomenally successful movie franchise The Fast and The Furious is being filmed in Sheffield.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is known to be in the region filming Fast and Furious spin-off ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ with Jason Statham and Idris Elba, after being spotted at a Doncaster gym last week.

And the rumour mill on Sheffield Business Park near Tinsley went into overdrive after film trucks, cameras and some very expensive Mercedes jeeps arrived early this morning.

But the film crew have today revealed that the filming on the former Sheffield airport site is actually for a new Amazon Prime series called The Feed.

Starring Michelle Fairley of Game of Thrones fame, the series centres on a revolutionary brain implant which allows people to share thoughts and emotions but which gets into the wrong hands.

Based on the novel of the same name by Nick Clark Windo, the series should premiere on Amazon Prime in 2019.

A film crew today at Sheffield Business Park near Tinsley (photo: Jim Fitzpatrick).

Action stunt driver Nathan Hulton said the crew were going to be in Sheffield for just one day, before heading off to Wales tomorrow.

He laughed at the idea they were filming the Fast and the Furious saying if they were there would be a much bigger crew on set.

He added that his job was a ‘good ice-breaker’ when it came to dating but the work could actually be pretty boring with lots of ‘waiting around’.