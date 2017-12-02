This is when you will be able to see the 2017 supermoon in South Yorkshire

Stargazers are in for a treat when the first and only visible supermoon of the year lights up our skies this weekend - and here is when you'll be able to see it in South Yorkshire.

According to experts, the moon is set to be seven per cent larger than normal tomorrow

The super moon will officially occur at 3.47 pm in the UK on December 3, and experts say it should be visible wherever you are in South Yorkshire.

However, due to an optical illusion the moon can sometimes appear even bigger and if last year's is anything to go by, viewers will be in for a visual treat.

A supermoon occurs when a full or new moon coincides with the lunar orb being particularly close to earth in its cycle.

At different stages in the moon’s orbit around the earth it will be closer to us or further away.

This means that each month the moon reaches a furthest point from earth and a closest point.

According to National Geographic, this will be the fourth supermoon of the year; however it is the only one we will be able to see with the naked eye due to its close proximity to earth.

The day after the moon will be at its closest to earth in the month. It is anticipated that it will be within 222,443 miles from our planet at 4 pm on December 4.

This will mean that the on the night of the December 3 the moon will be seven per cent larger and 16 per cent brighter than usual.

To see the moon at its most vivid, it’s best to catch a glimpse just after sun down. This is due to an optical illusion that makes the super moon appear much bigger and brighter than it will look when it rises higher in the sky.