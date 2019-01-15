This is when weather forecasters say it will next snow in Sheffield

Temperatures in Sheffield are set to plummet during the course of this week and snow is forecast for the city in the coming days.

Although today and tomorrow will be relatively mild things will turn a lot colder on Thursday and the cold snap is expected to last for the rest of the month and into February.

The cold snap will bring with it an increased risk of snow and ice for the UK, especially for northern parts.

According to the latest Met Office weather forecast for Sheffield the city will see snow flurries this Thursday morning.

Temperatures will struggle to get above 3C during the day during the coming week and although the weather will be mopstly dry and settled there is the risk of further snow showers and even more prolonged snowfall during next week.

READ MORE: Sheffield snow – From 1947 to 2018, see how blizzards have hit city in winters past



