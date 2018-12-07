The route of the Tour de Yorkshire has now been announced, and Doncaster will host the start of the Stage One Men’s race.

The event organisers, Welcome to Yorkshire, revealed that the start of the race, on Thursday May 2, will begin in what will be the newly refurbished market square.

The cyclists will then ride out past the Mansion House, Hallgate, Christ Church and then over St George’s Bridge on to the A19.

The route will then go through Bentley, Toll Bar, Owston, Askern, Campsall and Norton.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “I am delighted that we are hosting the start of this most prestigious race.

“This is the third time that we have welcomed the Tour de Yorkshire to our borough and now even more of our communities will experience the sheer exhilaration and excitement of this event.

“The market square will provide the perfect backdrop for the start. Our award winning market is one of the oldest in the country and a real jewel in our crown.

“We have invested over £6 million in to the area as I have been determined to preserve and grow the market for our future generations.

“Now millions of race viewers will be able to see the square in its full glory.”

Over 100,000 event-goers in total turned out across the borough when Doncaster hosted this event for one day in 2016, and then for two days earlier this year.