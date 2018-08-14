This is when the sun is set to make a return to Sheffield

The warm and sunny weather of the past few weeks was recently interrupted by heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms, but will the sun be making a reappearance anytime soon?

Although the sun is set to make a reappearance in Sheffield this week, it will be in short sunny spells and combined with periods of cloud and rain.

Tomorrow (August 15) will see a few sunny spells, particularly during late afternoon and early evening.

Thursday is also expected to see some sunny spells throughout the afternoon, but this will be combined with periods of cloud and rain is also expected early morning.

Although Friday and Saturday will then see only the odd sunny spell during the day, Sunday and Monday will be a lot brighter with sunny spells, bursts of pure sunshine and the peak temperature of around 21C.

However, a light rain shower is also expected at around 13:00 on Sunday (August 19).

According to the Met Office, the long-term forecast for the UK will then see the weather slowly, but gradually improve from the end of August, with brighter, drier and warmer weather.

High pressure is set to dominate towards the end of this month, with southern areas perhaps seeing the driest and brightest weather.

However, further outbreaks of rain and strong winds may move across the north, and perhaps sink southeastwards at times.

Into September, the UK is set to see some longer dry and settled spells at times, these perhaps becoming more dominant in the north and northwest.

Temperatures are likely to be generally warmer than average, but further into September there will an increasing chance of some chillier nights.