This is when the new hand luggage rules on Ryanair flights will come into force

Ryanair customers have been warned that the airline is changing its hand luggage policy in an attempt to ease delays.

The budget airline announced plans back in September to end its policy of allowing non-priority passengers to have two items of hand luggage.

The Dublin-based carrier said it made the decision because flights are being delayed because of a lack of space in overhead lockers.

It was originally announced that the changes would be coming into effect on November 1 but it seemed that the plans had been shelved.

However, a message on the company's website reveals that the changes will now be implemented from January 15.

From January 15, customers who have not purchased 'Priority & 2 Cabin Bags' will only be permitted to bring one small bag on board.

Their second 10kg bag will now be tagged at the gate and put into the hold without a charge.

Measurements

The small bag, for example a handbag or a laptop etc, must not exceed 35x20x20cm and should 'easily fit under the seat in front of you'.

The second 10kg bag must be 55x40x20cm in size and must fit into the sizers at the gate before being tagged and put into the hold free of charge.

Any customers whose luggage fails to meet these regulations will be charged £50 per item at the departure gate and could also lead to delays for all passengers on board.

Priority customers and 2 cabin bags

However, if you have purchased Priority & 2 Cabin Bags, Flexi Plus, Plus or Family Plus, then you will be permitted to bring both of your cabin bags on board.

Your small bag (e.g. handbag, laptop etc.) must not exceed 35x20x20cm and should easily fit under the seat in front of you.

Your second 10kg bag must be 55x40x20cm in size and must fit into the sizers at the gate.