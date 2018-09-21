Storm Bronagh battered Sheffield last night with heavy rain and localised flooding but we may not be out of the woods just yet.
It’s been a relatively dry morning in Sheffield but the heavy rain is due back as Bronagh returns.
Bronagh brought heavy rain as it swept across the country a day after two people were killed during severe weather and injuries and danger to life from flying debris continue to be a risk.
Many streets are only just starting to recover from half a month’s flooding in just 24 hours so the latest bout of rain could bring more disruption.
Police forces have warned motorists to be aware of fallen trees, debris and power lines on the roads during the morning rush hour.
This is your hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield
7am – Heavy Rain
8am – Heavy Rain
9am – Heavy Rain
10am – Heavy Shower Day
11am – Light Shower Day
12pm – Sunny
1pm – Heavy Shower Day
2pm – Heavy Shower Day
3pm – Heavy Shower Day
4pm – Heavy Shower Day
5pm – Heavy Shower Day
6pm – Light Shower Day
7pm – Light Shower Night
8pm – Light Shower Night
9pm – Clear Night
10pm – Clear Night
11pm – Clear Night