Storm Bronagh battered Sheffield last night with heavy rain and localised flooding but we may not be out of the woods just yet.

It’s been a relatively dry morning in Sheffield but the heavy rain is due back as Bronagh returns.

Flooding in South Yorkshire - Credit: George Griffiths

Bronagh brought heavy rain as it swept across the country a day after two people were killed during severe weather and injuries and danger to life from flying debris continue to be a risk.

Many streets are only just starting to recover from half a month’s flooding in just 24 hours so the latest bout of rain could bring more disruption.

Police forces have warned motorists to be aware of fallen trees, debris and power lines on the roads during the morning rush hour.

This is your hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield

7am – Heavy Rain

8am – Heavy Rain

9am – Heavy Rain

10am – Heavy Shower Day

11am – Light Shower Day

12pm – Sunny

1pm – Heavy Shower Day

2pm – Heavy Shower Day

3pm – Heavy Shower Day

4pm – Heavy Shower Day

5pm – Heavy Shower Day

6pm – Light Shower Day

7pm – Light Shower Night

8pm – Light Shower Night

9pm – Clear Night

10pm – Clear Night

11pm – Clear Night