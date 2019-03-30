This is when the clocks will go forward and why

Spring has finally sprung and the time to put the clocks forward is just around the corner – here is everything you need to know about the change and why it takes place.

British Summer Time is nearly here which means the clocks will go forward giving us more daylight in the evening.

This year the clocks will go forward by one hour at 1am on March 31.

You will need to alter your analogue clocks and watches, but your smartphone should update itself.

The clocks always change twice a year, once in March and again in October and always happens on the last Sunday of the month.

It is done in the middle of the night in order to avoid disrupting schools and businesses.

The clocks will put back an hour again on October 27, taking the UK back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), which is the standard time zone against which all other time zones in the world are referenced.

BST stands for British Summer Time, and is implemented during the summer months for darker morning and lighter evenings.

Daylight saving time was introduced as the result of a campaign by British builder William Willett in a bid to stop people wasting valuable hours of light in the summer months and to save fuel during the war.

Parliament passed the Summer Time Act in 1916, creating British Summer time.

In both 1968 and 1971 Britain experimented with keeping an hour ahead of GMT all year round, returning to the GMT system in the winter and summer time between March and October.

