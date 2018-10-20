This is when the clocks will go back 

Autumn is here, which means it’s almost time to put the clocks back and enjoy an extra hour in bed.

The clocks will go back an hour at 2am on Sunday, October 28.

You will need to alter your analogue clocks and watches, but your smartphone should update itself.

It always happens on the last Sunday of October, and is done in the middle of the night in order to avoid disrupting schools and businesses.

Once the clocks have been put back an hour, the UK will be on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) once again.