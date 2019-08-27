This is when TGI Friday's will open its very first restaurant in Doncaster
It is the moment legions of Doncaster food fans have been waiting for – the opening of Doncaster’s very first TGI Friday’s restaurant.
And the wait is nearly over – for the new branch will open next Monday, September 2.
The restaurant, which can seat up to 162 guests at a time, offers a fresh and modern interior, decorated with TGI Friday’s iconic American memorabilia and will be situated within the new Herten Triangle development.
The diner, which has created 80 jobs in the area, features a large, square bar, making it the perfect location to try a cocktail or two from Friday’s extensive menu, created by its expert mixologists.
Read More
The restaurant is also home to an open kitchen – allowing guests to see their food freshly prepared and grilled to perfection before their eyes.
Guests can choose items from Fridays new menu including the Triple Jack Stack, which features a juicy beef burger, succulent chargrilled chicken and crispy chicken tenders, all smothered in Fridays Legendary Glaze and finished with candied bacon, cheese, toasted sesame and chilli flakes.
For a side with style, guests can try the new Mac & Cheese with Lobster Sauce.
The creamy and indulgent side is even topped with a whole cajun shrimp.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Meanwhile The Texan is perfect for those with a hearty appetite.
Featuring a whopping 12oz ribeye steak and half a rack of baby back pork ribs – again dripping with Fridays Legendary Glaze – it is topped with Texan toothpicks and pickled red onions. For those that can manage it, this feast also comes with campfire beans, crispy fries and a spicy chargrilled cob.
Benjamin Crookes, general manager for TGI Fridays Doncaster, said: “We can’t wait to open our first ever Doncaster restaurant next week.
“There has been huge demand in the area for a Fridays, so we are expecting to have a very busy opening week, welcoming guests into the latest Fridays in the UK.
“Whether guests want a delicious meal, or a few cocktails after a shopping trip, we are perfectly placed to offer locals that Fridays feeling any day of the week.”
The TGI Fridays restaurant is located at Unit 1, Herten Triangle, Bawtry Road, Doncaster and will be open Sunday to Thursday 11:30am – 10:30pm and Friday and Saturday 11:30am – 11pm.
It joins Taco Bell, Dunkin’ Donuts, Burger King and Costa Coffee on the new Herten Triangle development.