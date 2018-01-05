This is when Sheffield parents must apply for their child's primary school admission place

Have your say

Sheffield parents have been warned not to miss the deadline for their child's primary school admission place.

The deadline for applications is on Monday, January 15 and, if parents fail to apply, their child could miss out on a school place.

Sheffield parents now have less than two weeks to apply for a school place for their children entering Reception for the first time.

This could even apply for parents who many only be three-years-old at the time of applying.

Sheffield City Council must enable pupils to enter Reception for the first time from the September after their fourth birthday.

So, any child born between September 1, 2013 and August 31, 2014 must apply for a place.

Parents in Sheffield have been encouraged to make at least three preferences when they make their application.

