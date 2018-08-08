This is when rain looks like it’s hitting Sheffield - but heatwave set to continue until October

The warm weather of late is now set to see a dip in temperatures this week, with rain, wind and potentially thunder expected in Yorkshire, but it's not the end of the warm weather altogether.

Sheffield is set to see cooler temperatures, alongside rainy showers and wind.

Saturday in Sheffield will then see a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud, before Sunday sees the weather turn to rain again

Tomorrow will mostly cloudy throughout the day, and although peak temperatures will be around 21C, it will still feel cooler and fresher compared to the beginning of the week.

Temperatures will then continue to dip to around 20C by the end of the week. Friday will see a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud, with light showers also expected to occur early afternoon.

Showers are predicted at various points throughout the day on Sunday, alongside sunny intervals and periods of cloud.

Monday and Tuesday of next week are also forecast light showers throughout the day, alongside sunny intervals, periods of cloud and temperatures of around 20C.

Frank Saunders, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “After weeks of predominantly high temperatures and very little rainfall for many parts of the country, high pressure is finally breaking down allowing a cold front to introduce cooler, fresher air from the Atlantic to all parts of the UK.

“Temperatures will still often be in the low to mid-20s Celsius in eastern parts of England for the rest of this week, which although is above average for the time of year, will be notably cooler than recent weeks. “Elsewhere, temperatures in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and western England will be closer to average, the high teens being typical.”

However, this dip in temperature is only set to be temporary as forecasters are predicting the warm weather will return and could continue into October. The Met Office has now warned that Britain could see hotter than normal temperatures until October.