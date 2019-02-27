This is when Pancake Day is this year

You would be forgiven for thinking you may have missed Pancake Day this year, but don’t worry – you haven’t!

Shrove Tuesday usually falls during February and is always on the Tuesday in the seventh week before Easter.

But due to Easter falling much later than usual this year – Easter Sunday is April 21 – Shrove Tuesday this year is actually in March.

Pancake Day 2019 is next Tuesday – March 5 – so there is still plenty of time to get your eggs, flour and milk in.

The last time Shrove Tuesday fell as late as late as March 5 was back in 2011.