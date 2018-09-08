This is when dogs will be banned from all Wetherspoons pubs in Sheffield 

Dog owners across the city are set to be affected as Wetherspoons prepare to ban dogs from all of their Sheffield pubs and hotels.

Wetherspoons is set to ban pet pooches from all of its pubs and hotels in the UK from Monday, September 10.

The pub chain has a number of pubs in Sheffield, including the Banker’s Draft, the Francis Newton and the Benjamin Hunstman.

A Wetherspoons spokesman told the Mirror that staff had become tired of picking up poo.

Announcing the news, a statement from Wetherspoons read: "Please note that Wetherspoons has a policy of not allowing dogs in its pubs, including all outside areas.

"This policy was introduced shortly after the company was founded in 1979, although in recent years we have allowed a few exceptions.

"After much consultation, we will now be strictly enforcing this policy everywhere.

"In order to give those affected time to adjust we have set a deadline of Monday, September 10, 2018."

The chain has also made its attitude to dogs clear on their website, stating that only guide dogs are allowed.

This read: “While we are fond of dogs, we permit only registered assistance dogs inside our pubs and hotels. “

To avoid any confusion or unnecessary upset, please ensure that your dog is wearing the recognisable leash/collar or harness. It would also be helpful if you could bring along suitable documentation to explain the dog’s purpose.

“A limited number of pubs do permit dogs on a lead into the garden and/or other external areas. Please check directly with the pub which you are planning to visit.”

