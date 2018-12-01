This is what you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield over the next week 

After a wet and gloomy start to the weekend, this is what The Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield over the next week.

Forecasters at the Met Office say the weather will be cloudy with patchy light rain dying out through this evening.

Further rain spreading eastwards across much of the region from midnight.

The weather will stay generally overcast tomorrow with patchy light rain clearing to the north through the morning.

Drier brighter and milder later, with an odd shower possible in the west. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

The weather is expected to be chilly on Monday, with only isolated showers.

Dry frosty start Tuesday then heavy rain overnight with snow possible on the Pennines. Rain clearing later Wednesday then a dry, cold night.