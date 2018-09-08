This is what you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield over the next week 

As the weekend gets off to a fairly gloomy start, here is what forecasters at the Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield over the next five days.

This Evening and Tonight:

Skies clearing and rain easing from the west during the evening.

Turning chilly under clear skies for a while before cloud thickens after midnight and further rain moves in from the west by dawn.

Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Sunday:

A damp start for some on Sunday, with winds also increasing through the morning.

Periods of rain clearing to blustery showers through the afternoon. Dry but windy overnight. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Monday, breezy with rain, patchy and light at first, turning persistent later.

Tuesday, cloudy and breezy with further rain at times.

Brighter on Wednesday but further showers are likely.