This is what you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield over the next five days
After a wet and windy end to the week, this is what the Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield over the next five days.
Showers are expected to bubble up throughout this morning, continuing into the afternoon, with these heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, but easing again later in the day. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
Tonight is expected to be mainly dry at first, with some clear spells and light winds. Cloud spreading southwards into late evening with some light, patchy rain developing by the early hours Minimum temperature 9 °C.
On to tomorrow, there will be early rain and cloud clearing, giving a bright morning with sunny spells and scattered showers.
Some of the showers may turn heavy with a risk of thunder. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday currently shows sunny spells and showers, locally heavy and thundery on Tuesday.
Outbreaks of rain and a strengthening breeze after a chilly start Wednesday. Thursday breezy with scattered showers.