This is what you can do if you are concerned about someone sleeping rough in Sheffield on cold winter nights 

As the cold weather looks set to continue, this is what you can do if you are concerned about someone sleeping rough in Sheffield.

Weather Watch

During the winter Sheffield City Council activates its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol, known locally as Weather Watch, in response to the potential risk to life when the weather is very cold.

This offers somewhere safe and warm overnight for anyone at risk of rough sleeping.

Sheffield City Council often Tweet to let people know when Weather Watch is in place. Click here to view their Twitter feed.

You can also call the Weather Watch numbers on someone’s behalf (0114 273 6306 or 0800 7311 689 outside office hours) but you will need to do this with the person concerned so they can provide extra information.





Eyre Street fire station

Up to eight people can stay overnight at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s headquarters, on Eyre Street in Sheffield, with British Red Cross volunteers on hand to welcome them.

Framework’s street outreach team and the council’s rough sleeper service will engage with people the next morning to talk about their needs and the longer-term support available.

The fire station opens its doors at 9pm on the coldest nights and places are allocated by contacting Sheffield City Council on on 0114 273 6306 during office hours, or 0800 7311 689 outside office hours, or by calling into First Point at Howden House in Union Street, Sheffield city centre.

Staff at the fire station link people up to the Council’s Out of Hours Service when the fire station places are full, so that warmth and shelter can be found elsewhere.

Who to contact if you are concerned about someone sleeping rough on a cold winter night

If you’re worried about someone sleeping rough please call Framework on 0800 066 5358 or Text SOTS to 80800 followed by your message, or click here.

Anyone who is homeless, or at risk of losing their accommodation, can call Sheffield City Council on 0114 273 6306 during office hours, or 0800 7311 689 outside office hours.

For more information about help for rough sleepers visit www.sheffield.gov.uk or www.helpushelp.uk

Response to the scheme to help rough sleepers at the Eyre Street fire station

Councillor Jim, Steinke, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety at Sheffield City Council, said: “The fire station gives us extra places for people at risk of sleeping rough on the coldest nights, and is somewhere safe and warm.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the fire service and the British Red Cross, and all their staff and volunteers, for working with us on this.

“Homelessness is a growing problem and extra duties placed on councils means increased demand for services. But through this partnership work we’re able to offer more help to more people, which is what we want as a city.”

Richard Crow, British Red Cross emergency response officer for South Yorkshire said: “We have responded to a request from Sheffield City Council alongside South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue to support at this scheme providing emergency shelter to the homeless in the city.

“British Red Cross volunteers and staff will be on hand to provide practical and emotional support, including the provision of hot food and drinks, and signposting service users to longer-term support where needed.

“The Red Cross responds to an emergency every four hours across the UK, working with partners to help people in crisis.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Area Manager, Tony Carlin, said: “Helping people in need and saving lives is core to our mission as a fire service, so it makes perfect sense for us to provide emergency accommodation during particularly severe weather periods.

“This initiative provides comfort, warmth and shelter for rough sleepers and the homeless and is a clear example of public agencies working together to help some of the most vulnerable people in our area.”