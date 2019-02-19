This is what time you should arrive at Endcliffe Park for to watch Mi Amigo anniversary flypast

Large crowds are expected to gather in Endcliffe Park in Sheffield on Friday to watch a special flypast to mark the 75th anniversary of the crash of the american bomber Mi Amigo.

At around 8.45am on Friday morning British and American aircraft will fly over the park where the World War Two plane crashed, killing 10 US servicemen.

Fine weather is forecast for the event and people planning to travel to the park to watch the spectacle are advised to arrive there well ahead of time.

The event is being broadcast live by BBC Breakfast from 6am and organisers say spectators should aim to arrive from around 7.15am.

A special memorial service will be held at 8am followed by the flypast 45 minutes later.

The best viewing area in the park is the large field close to the cafe which will be serving drinks and refreshments.

A big screen will be relaying the festivities to the crowd.

Police and organisers are warning that traffic in the area could be heavier than usual with delays possible.

In addition to Endcliffe Park there are a number of other vantage points around Sheffield which should give a good view of the flypast.