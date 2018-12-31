This is what the weather will be like in Sheffield for New Year’s Eve

Forecasters have given their predictions for the weather in Sheffield as people look to see in the New Year.

The Met Office said Monday would be cloudy, with occasional breaks in places to give some sunny spells. Temperatures could reach 11°C.

Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre.

Tonight, as people count down to midnight and 2018, it will be windy and prolonged clearer spells should spread by dawn.

It will feel colder than recent nights with temperatures falling to around 3°C.

New Year’s Day will be drier and brighter. It will turn colder as the day progresses, with a maximum temperature 8°C.

The Met Office warned of overnight frosts and an increasing risk of freezing fog patches as temperatures plummet towards the end of the week.