This is what the weather will be like in Sheffield between now and Wednesday

As Sheffield enjoys a cold and crisp Saturday, this is what weather experts at the Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like over the next few days.

Today will feel cold despite increasing amounts of sunshine, with a northerly wind which will be brisk along the coast. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Areas of cloud and any remaining wintry showers, will move away tonight. This will leave a clear and very frosty night, with icy stretches on untreated surfaces. Minimum temperature -7 °C.

After a very frosty and icy start to tomorrow cloud will quickly increase, with outbreaks of rain and hill snow reaching the Pennines around late morning and then spreading east. Staying cold. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

The weather will be much more unsettled from Monday to Wednesday, windy at times, with spells of rain and hill snow.

Rather cold or cold still, with overnight frosts and a risk of ice.