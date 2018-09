Sheffield is set to enjoy a dry and sunny weekend with temperatures reaching 24°C.

It will feel warm in the sunshine with light winds on Saturday but cloud will increase through the afternoon.

Saturday night wikll remain dry in most areas but outbreaks of light rain or drizzle are possible. Temperatures will drop no lower than 14°C.

Sunday will also remain dry with bright and sunny spells through the day, with a maximum temperature of 24°C.