This is what's going to replace a popular independent cafe in Sheffield city centre

A new Chinese restaurant is set to open on the site of a former independent cafe on one of Sheffield's busiest streets.

Coffee Moco and Toast Sandwich Deli on West Street unexpectedly closed around the beginning of the year with both sites standing empty since.

Yenetian Spicy Hotpot

However, construction work began on the two adjacent sites at the start of the month and it looks like a new restaurant is set to open soon.

A sign entitled 'Yenetian Spicy Hotpot' has appeared above the shops along with a new white frontage.

The store appears to be a new Asian restaurant where customers can choose the food they want from a fridge before filling it into a bowl.

They then weigh the bowl to see the price of the food before choosing the sauce after cooking.

No details have been released over when the restaurant will be opening but keep your eyes peeled for any further developments.

Earlier this week, Brown Bear Pub and Pizza Hut announced that they had suddenly closed their doors in Sheffield city centre.

A sign appeared on the Samuel Smith's pub at the start of the week informing customers that they were 'closed until further notice' while Pizza Hut said it was closed 'indefinitely'.