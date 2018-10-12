This is the weather forecast for Sheffield as Storm Callum continues to batter country

Balmy Storm Callum is expected to continue to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Sheffield overnight and into Saturday.

Strong winds on Friday night led to disruiption on rail services due to trees blocking a number of lines across the area.

Storm Callum is expected to continue to bring heavy rain and strong winds overnight on Friday.

And the Met Office said a further swate of persistent, and occasionally heavy rain, will return later overnight on Friday.

Temperaturs will drop no lower than 14 °C overnight.

Saturday will begin with a wet morning with strong winds at times The rain will persist through the morning, but some afternoon drier, brighter interludes are possible.

Forecasters said it would feel warm and humid with temperatures of up to 21 °C possible.