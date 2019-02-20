This is the weather forecast for Mi Amigo memorial flypast over Endcliffe Park in Sheffield

Thousands of people are expected to gather on Friday morning to watch a spectacular flypast of aircraft from the US and British air forces over Endcliffe Park in Sheffield.

The flypast will take place at 8.45am and will mark the 75th anniversary of the crash of the American bomber Mi Amigo during World War Two.

What will the weather forecast hold in store for Friday's flypast?

Aircraft expected to take part in the historic event include F-15s, Typhoons and Ospreys but whether the flypast will go ahead or not will be dependent on the weather.

So what does the weather have in store for Sheffield for Friday morning?

According to the latest forecast things are looking good.

Between 8am and 9am on Friday Sheffield will be enjoying dry weather with some sunshine which means the flypast should go ahead as planned.

Temperatures at the time of the flypast are expected to be 8C and 10C. It will continue to warm up throughout the day and Sheffield’s February temperature record of 15C is expected to be broken.

Those planning to watch the flypast from Endcliffe Park itself are advised to get there well ahead of the flypast.

Alternatively, the flypast will be visible from a number of good vantage points across the city.