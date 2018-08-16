This is the Sheffield Lidl store where you can pick up £1.50 'wonky vegetable' boxes

Lidl has launched a ‘damaged’ fruit and veg box scheme in a bid to cut food waste - and you can pick them up in Sheffield.

The boxes, which cost just £1.50, contain 5kg of food that would otherwise be thrown away.

Lidl said the initiative could help save 10,000 tonnes of surplus produce a year.

Called ‘Too Good to Waste’, Lidl said the items are “no longer considered at their perfect best”, but are still perfectly good to eat.

Trialled across 122 stores

To begin with, Lidl is trialling the boxes across 122 stores and have announced the first 78 as part of the roll out.

The Lidl store in Darnall will be the only store in South Yorkshire where you can pick up the boxes.

They will be available for the first couple of hours that the store is open and made up daily by the grocer's Freshness Specialists.

Only produce that 'might be slightly damaged or past their perfect best, but still perfectly good to eat', will be used.

If successful, they could be rolled out nationwide, to all 710 sites.

Lidl last year committed to cut food waste by 25 per cent per store by 2020.

Lidl UK CEO Christian Härtnagel said: “Food waste is one of the most important topics that our industry is facing, and one that we are fully committed to tackling.

“We’re proud that in just one year, our stores have managed to cut food waste (by 13 per cent), however we recognise that there’s still a long way to go to get where we need to be. Excited to make a difference.

“We know from our data that fresh produce is one of the biggest contributors to food waste in stores, so we’re excited by the difference our ‘Too Good to Waste’ initiative will make. Not only will it help customers consider items that they might have previously dismissed, it will also provide an opportunity for them to make further savings.”

The brand has now set a new target and wants to reduce food waste by 50 per cent by 2030 (a busy year, what with the Central line finally acquiring air conditioning, and Britain hopefully hosting the World Cup).