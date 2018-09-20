It was another huge night for the Arctic Monkeys as they returned to the FlyDSA arena for their second night in Sheffield.

Alex Turner and co made their long awaited homecoming on Tuesday night, playing the hits from all six of their albums.

Arctic Monkeys in Sheffield

They kicked off their four dates in Sheffield by delivering a very special piano cover of ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’ for the first time since 2014.

Fans watched on in awe as Alex Turner performed the stripped back song before launching into ‘One Point Perspective’.

And fans were once again treated to the magical gift as well as three other songs from Favourite Worst Nightmare.

But there were a few changes to last night’s set compared to the band’s first performance, including a rare treat.

Sadly, the Arctic Monkeys dropped fan favourites ‘From The Ritz to the Rubble’, ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High’ and ‘Teddy Picker’ as well as ‘The Ultracheese’ from the new album.

Instead, Turner opted for ‘Dancing Shoes’, ‘She Looks Like Fun’ and ‘One for the Road’ before giving fans a special treat from the first album during the encore.

After kicking off the encore with ‘Star Treatment’, the Arctic Monkeys returned to their first album with ‘The View From the Afternoon’ before finishing on ‘R U Mine’.

The band have a night off from touring tonight as they wait and see whether they’ve clinched the Mercury Prize for their album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

They then return to the FlyDSA Arena on Friday and Saturday night before moving on to Dublin and then Newcastle.