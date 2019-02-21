This is the route Mi Amigo memorial flypast over Endcliffe Park is expected to take across Sheffield

Thousands of people across Sheffield will be treated to the sight of 10 British and American aircraft flying low over the city on Friday morning.

The special flypast over Endcliffe Park will mark the 75th anniversary of the crash of the American World War Two bomber Mi Amigo, with the loss of 10 American servicemen.

The historic flypast takes place at 8.45am on Friday February 22

At 8.45am the 10 aircraft will fly over the park where thousands of people are expected to gather to watch the spectacle.

But people across Sheffield will be able to witness the historic flypast from vantage points all over the city.

Organisers say the planes will arrive over Sheffield from the south east and continue on across Endcliffe Park.

Operational reasons could see the route of the flypast and the aircraft involved change.

The aircraft are expected to arrive over Endcliffe Park from the south east of the city

Due to air space regulations the 10 aircraft will not be flying in a single formation.