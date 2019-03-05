This is the reason why balloons are banned from Sheffield Arena

Have your say

Balloons may seem harmless - but they're on the list of banned items at Sheffield's flagship music venue.

They're forbidden at concerts and events at Sheffield Arena alongside large flags, banners, selfie sticks and party poppers.

The reason they're banned isn't because they're dangerous - there's a far more prosaic explanation.

According to the venue's website, there have been issues with balloons being released and becoming trapped in the roof fittings, which has caused problems with the lighting. They are difficult to remove from the eaves, which are 20 metres above floor level.

What other items are banned from Sheffield Arena?

- Large posters/banners over 30cm in length

- Selfie sticks

- Flags over 30cm in length

- Party poppers - these can be mistaken for fireworks

- Fireworks

- Flares

- Offensive weapons

- Bags larger than a sheet of A3 paper

- Wrapped gifts

- Your own food and drink

Individual events and gigs also have their own specific rules on which items are permitted - you are advised to check the information listing for a concert before attending.

Ticket-holders are generally advised to keep personal possessions to a minimum when visiting the venue to avoid lengthy searches.